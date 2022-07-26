The VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Post 5480 will be hosting a free family fun day, July 30, 2022, for the entire community. Starting at 11 a.m., the event will be held at the post headquarters in Madisonville, located at 201 McLeod Lane.
Food, snacks and drinks will be provided, free of charge. There will also be a water slide and hayride for the children to enjoy. Those coming are encouraged to bring their own chair as seating is limited.
The VFW Post 5480, which has been operating for several decades, serves Madisonville, Earlington and Dawson Springs. With this post now under new leadership, they are hoping and looking forward to doing more community events in the future.
Every Friday, the post is open to the public and has free karaoke, as well as pool tournaments beginning at 7 p.m.
The VFW provides a place for veterans to come when they need assistance. They meet the fourth Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. For those interested in joining, it is encouraged to attend a meeting and bring their DD-214.
You must meet a specific criteria to join and a membership fee is required. For more information, please email the post directly at vfw5480@yahoo.com or stop by the post Friday-Sunday from 4 p.m. to midnight.
