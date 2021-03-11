The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Wednesday:
Patricia Jones, 66, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear.
Ralph Ager, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Roger McCarty, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with failure to appear, second-degree fleeing or evading police and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
James McCardle, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and one headlight.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.