As the 61st COVID-related death was reported Thursday in Hopkins County, local long-term health care facilities like the Concord Health Systems are preparing to receive the vaccine in the next few weeks.
Mandy Matheny, Director of Quality and Admissions at Concord Health Systems — the parent company of Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation Center, Ridgewood Terrace Health and Rehabilitation Center in Madisonville and Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation Center in Dawson Springs — said the system has signed a contract with Walgreens to distribute the vaccine to the three facilities when it is available.
“We don’t have a date yet, but in the next few weeks, the vaccine should be available to our community,” she said. “What they will do is set up clinic days in each of our facilities and they will come and administer the first round of dosage.”
Matheny said it will be between 21 and 28 days when the second dosage will be administered.
“I know there’s a limited number of vaccines that will be available, so we are not exactly sure how that will work or where we will fail, but we are hoping and praying that we will be able to get those dosages in our area and get everybody vaccinated.”
Matheny estimates that there are around 300 employees and over 200 residents at her three Hopkins County facilities that need to be vaccinated.
“Our residents are definitely at high risk,” she said.
Matheny said the facilities have been changing to make day-to-day life safer as knowledge of the virus changes.
“Since this started, we have started additional facility cleaning and increased education for staff, residents and visitors,” she said. “In the beginning, PPE was really hard to get. As the time has gone on, that has improved.”
Matheny said the screening in facilities has increased.
“The testing has been a big thing that has improved. We are now testing based on county positivity rates,” she said. “The last several months, we have been testing staff twice a week and that has really been helpful in discovering quickly cases that we may have.”
As time has gone on, Matheny said there have been more asymptomatic carriers that extra screening has found.
Other efforts include limiting traffic in and out of the facility, incorporating telehealth and increasing the use of masks and other personal protection equipment.
Matheny added the importance for the general public to keep following mandates as the vaccine prepares to be distributed in the state.
“It is very important to slow the spread,” she said. “A lot of people don’t even realize they have the virus. Keeping your masks on appropriately can help reduce the spread along with the social distancing.”
Matheny said staff is educated about keeping their groups small.
“We talk with our staff about keeping their groups small,” she said. “When they leave the facility, we don’t know what employees are doing, and we just talk with them about social distancing and wearing their masks.”
Matheny said it has been difficult for the staff but also commended employees for the work they have done during the pandemic.
“Our staff have been absolute troopers,” she said. “It has been a scary thing to go through. We are learning more and more how to deal with it. It has been difficult, we have had several employees in quarantine … that is just part of the process. The constant education and people that are able to come back to work after quarantine is a huge help.”
Matheny said the residents have had especially difficult times as well.
“It has been hard for the residents to not be able to have visitors and see the staff they are used to seeing every day,” she said. “They are used to being with their families on the holidays. We are working to get families involved for Christmas with things like window decorating and candlelight carolers to come around to the windows to sing to the residents.”
Matheny said it is encouraging to know that a vaccine is in the process of being distributed.
“Hopefully the end is near and we can get families back in and try to get back to normal, everyday life in the nursing home soon is what we are hoping and praying for,” she said.
On Thursday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported 27 new cases of COVID-19. There are 669 active cases currently.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.