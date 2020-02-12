The Rev. Glenda P. Wade is a native of Hopkins County and a community resource speaker. She attended J.W. Million School for eight years until the school closed and graduated from Earlington High School.
Wade was an honor student and actively involved in school activities and received numerous awards. She graduated from Kentucky State College in Frankfort with a B.A. degree, and Morehead State University with a masters degree.
She completed four hours toward a Ph.D. from the University of Louisville and is a lifetime believer in ongoing education until you die.
“I will work hard to guide and help prepare lifelong learners so that they can choose their future decisions wisely. I think teaching involves one to go above and beyond the basics, and that you can learn something daily from anyone,” said Wade.
As a mother, she has a son, Clark, who is a graduate of the University of Houston with a B.S. in finance and is an entrepreneur and marketing agent. She has a daughter, Tiffany, who graduated from the University of Louisville with a B.S. degree in political science and French. She completed her Juris Doctor degree in law from Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and is a practicing attorney.
Wade also has a cousin, Taylor, that she has been given the privilege of receiving his high school diploma while in her care and is exploring his career choices.
As an employee, she has achieved honors and professional awards in the field of mental health, working with children and families, and domestic violence. She has been honored by President Jimmy Carter as being the first to start the Reading Is Fundamental in Hopkins County through the Public Library for giving away free books to encourage reading to be fun. Wade was held as a White House Conference delegate from Kentucky to participate in family issues and children.
Wade was awarded a monetary award and luncheon for the best Support Group in Kentucky. She has been an exemplary employee. She has worked with over 80% of the residents in Hopkins County from her early adulthood until present.
She is retired at the present and thankful for being able to have touched so many lives.
At 49 years old, Wade was chosen into the ministry of Jesus Christ. She confesses that she was already called from a youth. She is the pastor of Bethel Outreach Ministries Inc. in Madisonville, where she teaches and preaches the word of God. She facilitates a Tuesday weekly group entitled “Self Talk” that provides self-help skills that encourage spiritual growth and rewards. The group ends with lunch, and has a counselor that is available by appointment, or on site.
The service is provided free of charge. She has a radio ministry on 106.9 FM every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. She does Bible study on Tuesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. and has additional ministries and prayer partnerships every Saturday on radio that has participants from Kentucky, Michigan, Indiana, Texas and other states.
Wade says God has blessed her for almost 21 years, and she tells us that “to believers Jesus says “GO”, but to the lost world, Jesus says “COME”.
Throughout the community, she is respected and regarded as a mentor and a community resource speaker. She is president of the Purple Waves Preservation Society, whose mission is to rebuild the former Trinity Chapel Church in Earlington into a museum to preserve the history and legacy of J.W. Million School, She is a Kentucky Colonel, Notary, member of the Kentucky Historical Society, and Domestic Violence Advocacy. She is featured in some women of note from Hopkins County, Kentucky (Volume VIII) that will be made available for Women’s History Month during March, published by the Historical Society of Hopkins County.
Wade has served as a vice president, secretary, and area director of the Hopkins County Branch of the NAACP and has gone to march on Frankfort and Washington, D.C., and remains faithful to the causes today. She is a member of the newly formed African American Coalition of Hopkins County. Most recently, on Feb. 1, she became the second recipient of the prestigious Harriet Tubman Icon Award, awarded by the Concerned Citizens Society at the 2020 Black History Gala.
This is most honored award given to an African American woman by the Concerned Citizens Society.
Wade continues to press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.
