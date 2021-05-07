The Christian Food Bank of Madisonville is expanding its programs to offer the Commodities Supplemental Food Program to anyone 60 and older.
“We want to make sure we don’t have hungry people, that they know we are here for them and will serve them the best we can,” said Director Marci Cox, who said the Salvation Army has had the CSF program for several years, but Kentucky saw a need to expand the program so the senior population is not underserved.
“I am glad Salvation Army has led the way here,” said Cox. “We are glad to join them in serving our households in Hopkins County.”
The program provides a monthly box of USDA commodities to anyone over the age of 60 and with incomes under 130% of the federal poverty level, said Annie Keeping, with Tri-State Food Bank.
All of the boxes for the program for Kentucky are now packaged at the Tri-State Food Bank facility in Evansville.
Keeping, along with her colleague Joyce Mayer, was at the food bank Thursday to help with a food giveaway, offer training to the employees and to help people sign up for the program.
Cox said she is hoping to get as many seniors signed up for the program as possible. The food bank will have an allotment of boxes each month, but will have a wait list in case someone cannot pick up the box.
“I would like to get us to 150 and be able to have a small waiting list so if things change, we would have a way to continue to serve,” she said.
Cox said since the Salvation Army already has a CSF program, anyone already enrolled there would continue to pick up boxes from that location.
“If they live closer to here and they have not been receiving one, we encourage them to stop by and let us provide this for them,” said Cox.
She said the food bank and Salvation Army will be sharing a list of people participating in the program so they don’t overlap.
Mayer said it was a great idea the two organizations would be sharing their lists.
“It is not a competitive thing, it is that we are here to feed everybody we can reach,” she said.
Cox said with close to 90 churches in the county, she’s confident there’s individuals in each congregation that could benenfit from the assistance. She also encourages people to check with their neighbors to see if they need a little more help.
“We are going to have to rely on the community to reach out to their neighbors,” she said.
Keeping said the boxes include canned meat or peanut butter, a block of cheese, vegetables, juices, shelf-stable milk, high protein items and pasta or grains. She said some of the items, like the vegetables, change from month to month
“A lot of time they are amazed by how much they do get,” said Keeping.
The program is an annual certification, so every year participants will have to review their information to make sure nothing has changed, she said.
Anyone wanting an application for the program can stop by the food bank and the staff will help walk you through the process. Cox said if time allows, staff could certify the person that day to join the program.
Christian Food Bank is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for anyone wanting to complete an application.
