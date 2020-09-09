The Madisonville City Council took the first steps in holding a first reading for a property tax amendment that would lower some tangible property.
According to Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue, the ad valorem rates will be the same except for the tangible personal property tax rate, which is dropping.
According to the ordinance, the tax rate for real estate will stay at $0.122 for each $100 of assessed value. The tax rate for motor vehicles and watercrafts shall be $0.15 for each $100 of assessed value, and the tax rate for all other tangible personal property will decrease from $0.1706 to $0.1559 for each $100.
“So it is going down,” said Blue. “We will have a second reading on Sept. 21.”
“The assessments on the tangible grew … 14.5%,” said Cory Alexander, the city’s director of finance. “That is primarily due to inventory … what businesses had on hand on Jan. 1. In order for us to collect the same amount of tax, the rates go down because the tax base grew so much. This is what businesses pay on things such as inventory, furniture, fixtures and equipment.”
In an effort to assist employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Madisonville City Council also approved a temporary policy for vacation carryover for city employees, which offers a temporary vacation leave carry over of 80 hours to all city employees except for firefighters, who will be allowed to carry over 84 hours, according to a city memo.
Mayor Kevin Cotton said the policy will expire at the end of 2020.
“COVID-19 has been a challenge across the board,” he said. “We’ve all seen that. It is hard to penalize our employees for something they had no control over. By allowing them to carry over this additional week is going to be beneficial for their families. It is the hard work of our HR department. They have all worked hard to make sure we are watching out for our employees.”
Ward 3 Councilmember Adam Townsend said he was glad to see this policy.
“There’s going to be a lot of people that would lose vacation time or would have to spend it in a way they might not like to do it,” he said. “I’m glad to see this.”
