Two years after signing a deal to allow the Webster County Water District to begin selling water to the North Hopkins Water District, officials in Dixon are still waiting for the contract to come to fruition.
The two water districts have spent the two years since originally signing that contract laying the ground work, which includes installing a new 10-inch water main, an interconnect device and a master meter to tie the Webster County-based system into the NHWD water system.
According to WCWD Superintendent Robert Schindley, their new water customers are just waiting on the installation of new telemetry equipment which will allow them to turn the interconnect on and off from the NHWD office in Anton.
Under the agreement, NHWD plans to purchase 300,000 gallons of fresh water per day from the county, easily making them WCWD’s largest customer.
At the district’s current wholesale rate, that would put $1,010 into the district’s coffers per day, or around $368,650 per year. That would mean a massive influx of new funds for the WCWD.
Water usage fell in Webster County in 2020, with the district selling 9.8 million fewer gallons than they did in 2019. However, the district produced 6.7 million fewer gallons of water during the year.
Contact Matt Hughes at matt@journalenterprise.com or 270-667-2069
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.