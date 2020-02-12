A great-grandmother and her 10-year-old great-grandson died in a house fire late Saturday evening at 144 N. McPherson Ave., in Hopkinsville, according to Hopkinsville Fire Department.
Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel identified the victims as Alvin Davidson, 10, and Martha Anne Harris, 87.
Alvin was a third-grade student at Freedom Elementary School, according to Christian County Public Schools.
Daniel said the pair died of apparent smoke inhalation, pending autopsy results.
“They were both in the back bedroom,” he said. “The fire appears to have started in the front of house living room.”
Hopkinsville Fire Capt. Michael Pendleton said three Hopkinsville fire stations responded to the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. where heavy fire and smoke were showing from the home.
Firefighters quickly knocked down heavy fire and found the victims in the back, Daniel shared.
“It’s a terrible story to report,” he said.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office was also called to the scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation, Pendleton said.
