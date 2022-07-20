The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Robert C. Strader, was charged, July 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Robert L. Bell, was charged, July 18, 2022, for non-payment of court costs, fees and fines.
• Roy Marcel Stallworth, was charged, July 18, 2022, for careless driving, trafficking marijuana and using restricted ammo during a felony.
• James Adams, was charged, July 18, 2022, for failure to or improper signal, operating on a suspended or revoked license and drug paraphernalia.
•Amber D. Sheets, was charged, July 19, 2022, for operating on a suspended or revoked license.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.