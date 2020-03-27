A Madisonville man was arraigned Thursday on child sex crime charges which could date from 2012.
Austin T. Sedgwick, 31, was arrested Wednesday after what a police statement called “an extensive investigation.” He’s accused of having sexual contact with a child younger than 12.
The exact date of the alleged crimes is unclear. The report says they occurred between the start of 2012 and Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Sedgwick is charged with incest with a victim younger than 12, first degree sodomy, first degree sexual abuse with a victim younger than 12 and unlawful transaction with a minor.
Sedgwick is held on $20,000 cash bond. His next court date is scheduled for next Friday, and coronavirus restrictions imposed by the Kentucky Court of Justice should not affect that.
“He’s entitled to a preliminary hearing in so many days,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Hannah Kington-Jarvis said. If Sedgwick was free on bond, the hearing could be delayed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.