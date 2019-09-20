Back in Time

Submitted photo

This undated photo submitted by the Historical Society of Hopkins County shows the former F.W. Woolworth Co. 5 and 10 Cent Store in downtown Madisonville. The windows were loaded with display items for sale at the popular store as normally was the case, according to those that remember. The car parked out front might be a hint to the timeframe of the photo, but we aren't sure. The Messenger runs a Back in Time photo in each edition of the paper.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.