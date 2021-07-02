The first main event of Madisonville since the COVID-19 pandemic began will begin today with 4th Fest events starting as early as noon at Madisonville City Park.
The park will be filled with performers, the beer trailer and other activities with gates opening to the food trucks at noon each day.
Gates to the main stage seating area will open at 3 p.m. each day.
Tonight’s music performances will start at 6 p.m. with the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault Band and Bret Michaels performing at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, performances at the side stage will begin at 1 p.m. with Rufus Baker and Julia; The Cameron Tabor band at 2 p.m.; Tommy Stillwell and the Boscoe France Blues Band at 2:45 p.m. and Alonzo Pennington and The Xtraordinary Gentlemen performing at 4 p.m.
Following that, the main stage will begin performances at 5:15 p.m. with Dillon James, Laine Hardy at 6:15 p.m. and En Vogue at 8 p.m.
Sunday will be the Praise in the Park event beginning with side stage performances at 2 p.m. with Lifepoint Worship, Word of Faith Praise Team and Friends at 3 p.m., Dustin Scarbrough at 4 p.m. and Don Ready at 5 p.m.
Jordan Smith will perform at the main stage at 6:15 p.m. and Zach Williams will perform at 8 p.m.
The Madisonville Police Department is also preparing for the event.
MPD Lt. Leighann Stroud talked about parking at the event encouraging attendees to check the City of Madisonville’s Facebook page along with the Madisonville Police Department’s Facebook page for updates.
Those pages can be found at www.facebook.com/Madisonville
PoliceDept and www.facebook.com/cityofmadisonvilleky.
“Everyone will be directed to go a certain place when they enter the park,” said Stroud. “The only people that will be able to choose kind of where their parking spots are is the VIPS, handicap parking and veterans have their own parking area. Other than that, the general public will be sent to certain parking areas.”
Stroud said that as the lots fill up, they will be shut down and move on to the next parking lot.
“We will be very systematic in it,” she said. “The schedule of lots will actually be pushed out by the City of Madisonville.”
Stroud said there are 10 parking lots designated within the park, directly outside of the park and at the Parkway Plaza Mall for parking at this event.
“There will be a shuttle that will take you from Parkway Plaza Mall to the park if you choose to use it,” said Stroud. “There will also be shuttles within the park for any of the parking locations that we have if you need that service.”
There will also be a busing system that will also run to Jesse Stuart Elementary School, James Madison Middle School and the Hopkins County Fairgrounds.
“There’s parking there as well, and there will be a busing system that will pick people up and that will continuously run throughout the event,” said Stroud.
As far as leaving the event, Stroud said each parking area has a designated exit.
“For instance, Lots A through D, which is the long fairway when you first enter the old entrance to the park, will hold over 800 cars,” she said. “They are anticipating that much. Anyone that is parked in that parking lot will take the Grapevine exit, which takes you out to Hayes Avenue over by Grapevine School and they will be directed towards Grapevine Road and be able to go either direction there.”
Stroud said there are three other parking lots in the City Park.
“They will all take the Park Avenue exit,” she said. “It is over there near the armory. Those three lots will all take the Park Avenue exit and will be instructed to head north. When they get to Park Avenue and McCoy, they can either continue on Park Avenue or they can make a left on McCoy Avenue headed toward South Main Street.”
Stroud said there are two other lots in the park that are off the main entrance to the park on McCoy Avenue.
“One of those lots is for handicap and the other is for general admission,” she said. “When they exit the park, they will go back towards McCoy Avenue, and they will be instructed to make a right hand turn and head towards Madison Square Drive. From there they will hit East Center Street.”
The Parkway Plaza Mall parking lot will also take Madison Square Drive onto East Center Street, according to Stroud.
“I personally believe this the best parking situation that we have had for any of these events,” she said. “The traffic control plan has been extremely well thought out. We have tried to take everything into account to make it as easy as possible and as quickly as possible.”
Stroud said she asks for people’s patience.
“We are expecting around 10,000 people,” she said. “I believe they said we are going to be able to fit 2,000 vehicles into the City Park alone. We just ask for people’s patience.”
Stroud also said she encourages people to carpool if possible to help with the parking situation.
According to fliers from the city, admission is free and you do not need a ticket to attend and lawn chairs and blankets are allowed.
Tents, canopies and shade coverings are prohibited as is outside alcoholic beverages.
For more information, visit www.madisonville
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.