Wreck 1

Friday afternoon a car flipped over on Center Street in front of the Denny’s. A Madisonville Police Department spokesperson said no injures were reported from the accident. Employees from the The Madisonville Police Department and Madisonville Fire Department work with the towing company to flip the car right side up so it could be towed away and the road cleaned up.

 Jodi Camp/The Messenger

