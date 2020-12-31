Doug Center, the school board-elect for Hopkins County School District 5, has announced he will resign from the position effective Monday, Jan. 4 following a special called meeting of the Hopkins County Board of Education.
Center said he accepted a job out of state because it was hard finding a job in Western Kentucky due to COVID-19. He ran uncontested in November after J.W. Durst did not seek re-election.
“I was willing to serve and I appreciate the voters who voted for me, but the Lord has a different path for us,” said Center.
The board will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center to administer the oath of office to newly elected board member, Shannon Embry and re-elected board member John Osborne, said Lori Harrison, communications specialist with Hopkins County Schools.
They will also elect the board-chair and vice-chair at the meeting. Center’s resignation will be accepted and the process to fill the District 5 vacancy will begin.
Once the resignation is accepted the board will have 60 days to fill the position, according to Keith Cartwright, attorney for the Hopkins County School Board. On Monday, the board will notify the Secretary of State, the Hopkins County Court Clerk, the Commissioner of Education and the Kentucky School Board of Education of the resignation.
After that, they have 30 days to run an advertisement in The Messenger to notify the community of the time frame for filling the position, said Cartwright, adding if the position is not filled within 60 days the Kentucky Commissioner of Education, Dr. Jason Glass will fill in.
Application forms will be on the school district website starting Tuesday, Jan. 5, said Harrison.
Cartwright said qualifications to apply for the position require at least a twelfth-grade education, they must have no relatives in the school district, applicants cannot be a vendor or do business with the school district, they must be at least 24 years old and a citizen of Kentucky for three years.
Once applications are in, the board will review and decide whether interviews will be needed for candidates, though interviews are not required. The board will then make the decision on who will fill the position.
“This is a new procedure,” said Cartwright. “This is the first time the board has done it on their own.”
In his 30 years with the board, the Commissioner of Education has always chosen the new board member, but a revision to Kentucky statute in 2019 changed that, Cartwright said.
The District 5 precinct includes Pride Elementary, West Broadway Elementary, Browning Springs Middle, Jesse Stuart Elementary, James Madison Middle, Madisonville North Hopkins High and West Hopkins School.
