With so many new families moving into the district, or for those who now have school-aged children, many may not know about the meal program which offers free breakfast and lunch for all students in the Hopkins County Schools.
Adopted in 2010, originally in just the elementary schools, for the last several years the program has expanded district-wide to all of the schools in the county.
“We want to encourage students to take advantage of the free, nutritious breakfast and lunch meals that we offer,” Lisa Marsh, Director Of Child Nutrition for Hopkins County Schools said.
The program is very simple, you don’t need to sign up or do anything, according to Marsh. All students in the Hopkins County School District automatically qualify.
All schools and local educational agencies with at least 40% of students who were identified as qualifying for free meals in the prior school year may choose to participate in the USDA’s Community Eligibility Provision. These students qualify for free meals without using household applications, for example, they may be certified through SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).
In districts where the county as a whole doesn’t qualify for CEP, each school can still qualify on an individual basis if 40% of its student body qualifies for those services.
The only catch is that students who plan to take advantage of the free meal must take the entire meal, even if they choose not to eat all of it. The USDA sets a minimum nutritional requirement for all CEP meals, which doesn’t allow for a la carte service.
“Hopkins County Schools food service department wants to help support the achievement of students by offering healthy, tasty meals at no cost to families.”
