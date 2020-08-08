On Thursday, Gov. Beshear announced the final funding Dawson Springs needed for its water and sewer system rehabilitation project.
Dawson Springs will get $1 million in the form of a Kentucky Infrastructure Authority project loan, as announced in a news release this week.
The local project is one of five announced Thursday. The total funding for the projects across the state was more than $7 million.
“Every city and county in Kentucky should have reliable wastewater and sewer systems,” said Gov. Beshear. “I’m glad these five cities can make necessary updates and provide more reliable service to their communities.”
Dawson Springs was approved for a $1 million Fund A loan to make clarifier improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, the release states. This project will improve sewer lines and reduce inflow and infiltration.
“Our storm sewer is one of our biggest problems and this project will remedy that so our capacity can go back up to where it should be,” said Dawson Springs Mayor Chris Smiley in the release. “The facility is roughly 35 years old and desperately needs an upgrade. We are fortunate to get this loan and other funds so we can move forward and get this project going.”
In January, Beshear announced a $1-million community development block grant.
Jahn Smiley, the bookkeeper for the water and sewer department, said the department applied for the CDBG in 2017. The application was denied as the city had another CDBG that was not completed. In October 2019, the Delta Regional Authority announced more than $400,000 for the project. The city received financing of $300,000 to pay for the engineering firm, GRW, to begin the sewer plan.
The funding will be used to repair and clean damaged sewer lines and manholes, to make improvements to water quality and to examine the current system, according to a news release from the DLG.
“We would be ready to start the project as soon as possible,” Smiley said.
With January’s announcement of $1 million, the city was awaiting approval for KIA funds to complete the balance.
The $2 million Dawson Springs City Water and Sewer project has been on the agenda for several years. It was ranked second in 2017 and 2018 on the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority’s list. The Pennyrile Area Development District and Dawson Springs have been actively searching for funding for the project, which would impact about 1,000 families.
“We are very appreciative in receiving the CDBG and other funding,” Mayor Chris Smiley said in January. “This will ... help us grow as a community. Without this funding, the city would be required to charge outrageous rates on sewer usage.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.