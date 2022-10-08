The annual Fall Scavenger Hunt is taking place this morning at 10 a.m. at Mahr Park in Madisonville, free for all who are interested.
According to Chip Tate, the Lead Volunteer at Mahr Park, this is a very popular event, especially as the seasons start to change and the fall air is upon us.
Tate, responsible for coordinating volunteer activities, hikes and projects, really enjoys this time of year in Mahr Park and all that it has to offer the community.
“It is a time to enjoy the crisp fall air and changing colors while trekking around the grounds of the Mahr Historical Home and the three acre lake in search of natural treasures such as pine cones, feathers, acorns and leaves.”
Each child will be given a pictorial sheet showing the natural treasures they will be searching for, along with a small paper bag with handles to hold their collection. Afterwards, the group will gather at the picnic tables outside the Welcome Center to conduct an art project with their nature find.
“The Fall Scavenger Hunt and supplies are provided at no charge to the children attending and has been an annual event since 2017.”
We recommend everyone attending wear comfortable clothes and closed toed shoes.
For additional information, or to see future events taking place at Mahr Park, please follow their Facebook Page or visit their website, https://www.mahrparkarboretum.com/
