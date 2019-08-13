Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Shawn D. Litchfield, 33, of Madisonville was charged Friday with violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order or a domestic violence order.
• Jacob R. Phillips, 29, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Khi M. Duncan, 31, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jacob G. Gordon, 36, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• James L. Ezell II., 46, of Hopkinsville was charged Friday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Christian County warrant.
• Joesph W. Gipson, 39, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Justin D. Hughes, 32, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jonathon D. Greer, 34, of Dawson Springs was charged Sunday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Troy D. Smith, 49, of Madisonville was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc., aggravated circumstance, first offense.
• Stephanie E. Richmond, 32, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Brian K. Bourland, 37, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Austin W. Gibson, 33, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $10,000 on a Caldwell County warrant.
• Lindsey A. Rainwater, 27, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
• Eric T. King, 26, of Madisonville was charged Friday with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first offense, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, first offense and no registration plates on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jessica R. Brown, 37, of Graham was charged Saturday with two counts of probation violation (for technical violation) on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Russell C. Magana, 24, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Quanyeh Hamlett, 23, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with disorderly conduct, second-degree.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Jesus H. Salinas, 35, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
• Johnny L. Nelson, 57, of Soperton, Georgia was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc., first offense.
• Nathan A. Nance, 41, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with serving parole violation warrant.
• John M. Buchanan, 42, of Madisonville was charged Monday with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense.
