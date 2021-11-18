This weekend promises to be an eventful one, at least in the Dawson Springs area.
Blanchard’s Gracious Acres Petting Zoo will be holding a Cookies & Cocoa on the Farm event this Saturday at 10 a.m. Come gather around the fire pits, enjoy hot cocoa and cookies, visit the live animals and get your photos taken with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Make sure your children bring their Christmas lists with them so Santa knows what they will be wanting this holiday season.
Located at 593 Fox Rd., in Dawson Springs, this is an RSVP event and $15 per person. Pictures with Santa can be purchased for an additional fee. For more information visit the Blanchard’s Gracious Acres Facebook page, or call 270-339-5190.
Grab your boots and your dancing partner for some country music and dancing at the Trail Town Dance Barn (the old American Legion Building) located at 275 Industrial Park Road, in Dawson Springs, this Saturday. Trail Town Dance Barn is a new dance hall hosting plenty of live music and night life opportunities for the community, boasting to have one of the nicest dances floors in the tri-state area. Saturday, November 20, Barry Russell & The Southern Bullets will be will be playing live music starting at 7 p.m., for everyone to come enjoy. Barry Russell & The Southern Bullets, from Dawson Springs, are a country dance band, playing old, new and original country and southern rock music. For more information visit their Facebook page.
The Trail Town Dance Barn also hosts line dance lessons every Tuesday at 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. for $3 per person.
