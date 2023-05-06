This year, 10 Hopkins County Schools teachers were chosen to participate in the Deeper Learning Teacher Leader program.
April Devine, director of pupil personnel for HCS, said there is an ever-changing environment students have to prepare for. As technology changes, businesses and companies have had to shift and develop new ideas and products.
“In order for our students to be successful in the future, it is important for teachers to help them develop goals that will help them thrive in life,” she said. “Teaching students how to be independent learners, critical thinkers, problem solvers, effective communicators, and how to work with others will better prepare them to face their future in whatever life or career path they choose.”
Deeper Learning started as a state-wide initiative that evolved into a grant. Hopkins County School District applied for the grant through the Western Kentucky Educational Coop.
“This is the first year for that initiative in Kentucky, and then we will have two years with Deeper Learning after this,” said Devine. “It is a three-year grant initiative.”
At the beginning of the school year, all the teachers in the district were given the chance to apply to participate in Deeper Learning. Out of those applications, 10 were chosen.
Devine said those 10 teachers have been involved in training opportunities through the coop.
“They have attended three trainings this school year at the coop, and we have had some meetings in the district throughout the year as well,” she said. “They will be participating next year and the year after that through those training opportunities.”
The ideas and techniques those 10 teachers are learning will be passed on to the other teachers in the district through a teach-the-teacher method this summer. The school district will have its Team Hopkins Teach Together summit, and those teachers will be presenting to other teachers in professional development sessions.
During a presentation at a school board meeting in March, the Deeper Learning teachers presented to the board what they had learned so far.
They presented a rope that was 365 inches long representing the 365 days in the year. In green was the 175 instructional school days students have, and in red are the 175 hours the middle and high school teachers have to impact student’s lives.
“They don’t want to give a worksheet every single day that a student comes in,” said Devine. “They don’t want to lecture every single day that a student comes in. They want to provide hands-on projects for the students and interesting topics for the students, and let the students be in charge of their own learning so that students can retain that knowledge and then go out and teach themselves and others what they are learning.”
