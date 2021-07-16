Garver Engineer Mark Upchurch gave an update of the taxiway and ramp project that is still in the planning stages at Madisonville Regional Airport.
Upchurch said the grant for the environmental study is in place, adding that all signatures were accepted. He said there has been a change in the schedule of the environmental study.
“As far as the schedule goes with the environmental study, when we changed the layout for the hangar plan … It had a minor setback in our environmental because the state’s historical preservation office had previously approved the area of potential effects based on the previous layout,” he said. “What we had to do is go through digital correspondence.”
Upchurch said the layout changes were something that he had recommended saying they would be better long term, while explaining the coordination had to be redone with the preservation office and the Federal Aviation Administration just to “get everyone’s blessing on the new layout.”
Upchurch said that coordination is ongoing.
“The good news is that the design is moving forward as we all agreed to last month with the new layout,” he said. “I have a 90% plan set. We’d like to wrap up the final review process and have an onsite design review meeting with as many airport board members as possible.”
Upchurch said he had a design review meeting tentatively set for next Tuesday. He said the FAA had no problem with the airport and Garver moving forward with the design, the bidding and awarding of the contract to start construction this fall.
“The only thing we cannot do is issue a notice to proceed,” said Upchurch. “The environmental study will just delay us with the notice to proceed.”
Upchurch said if everything stays on track, the bid could be out by early August.
