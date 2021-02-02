In a year that has placed a spotlight on the food insecurity faced by many, the Kentucky FFA Foundation has awarded the FFA chapter at Madisonville North Hopkins High School a $1,000 grant to help student members combat hunger in an unexpected way.
The grant will be used to purchase seeds and equipment so agriculture students can plant a pumpkin patch this spring. The patch will be divided between three varieties of pumpkins: pink — for breast cancer awareness, sugar — for food, and jack-o-lantern — for carving.
In a partnership with Family and Consumer Sciences students, the sugar pumpkins will be processed to make food for those in need and donated to local hunger initiatives.
In addition, the patch will be used for agricultural literacy activities next fall — when the pumpkins are ready for harvest — with local elementary students provided COVID-19 restrictions have lifted.
Besides learning to raise a crop, the grant will provide an opportunity for FFA members better understand how to make an impact on hunger wherever they live in the future.
The Better Days Through Better Ways grants are funded by the Mulhollem Cravens Foundation through a partnership with the Kentucky FFA Foundation. Since 2014, Mulhollem Cravens has funded 76 Better Days Through Better Ways projects across the state.
“The Mulhollem Cravens Foundation gives to causes that make an impact in communities. Kentucky FFA chapters do have a positive effective in counties across Kentucky, and their true partnership has moved the needle to causes relating to hunger, food waste and awareness in our state. We are so grateful for the support.” said Sheldon McKinney, executive director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation.
“Contributing to food needs is the central goal,” said Valerie Cravens, “but how much is learned in the process is just as important. Students should gain skills in any or all of the areas of communication, marketing, production or management.”
The Kentucky FFA Foundation cultivates partnerships which support the FFA vision to grow leaders, build communities, and strengthen agriculture. Kentucky FFA Foundation initiatives impact nearly 14,500 FFA members in 161 FFA chapters across Kentucky.
To learn more about how you can support the mission of the Kentucky FFA Foundation, go online to kyffa.org/ways-to-give.
