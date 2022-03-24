On Wednesday, Madisonville Police arrested a suspect for possession of methamphetamine following a traffic stop East Center Street.
According to a release from MPD, officers noticed a vehicle parked sideways in the parking lot at the Ideal Market on East Center Street at around 9:48 p.m. on Wednesday. As officers approached, the vehicle left the parking lot heading east with not headlights.
Officers say that when the vehicle stopped, they observed Robert B. Major, 61 of Madisonville, behind the wheel. As officers attempted to speak with him, they say that he would not speak, allowing a passenger in the vehicle to do most of the talking. Instead of speaking to the police, the report says that he attempted to eat during the traffic stop, but most of the food was falling out of his mouth and onto his clothing.
Major was asked to step out of the vehicle due to possible intoxication, at which point officers say that he told them he did not have any illegal drugs on him and granted permission for a search. That search revealed a cigarette package containing meth and marijuana in his shirt pocket, as well as a pip and rolling papers in another pocket.
The suspect was charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.