During Tuesday night’s meeting, the Hanson City Commission discussed updating the rules and regulations for the Hanson Cemetery, which could include the removal of benches and other personal items placed on graves in the cemetery.
A concerned citizen addressed the meeting asking why personal benches were being removed at plots throughout the cemetery. The citizen stated that a friend had a bench come up missing, and she is not getting answers on what happened to it or why it was removed.
“She was told it was broken, and they threw it away,” said the citizen. “We have pictures of it this year, and it is not broken.”
Commissioner Jim Tompkins said the way he understands it, all benches will be removed from the cemetery by the end of the year.
“Anything out there that is broken is going to be moved,” he said.
The citizen told the commission that the family should have been contacted before the bench was removed. The family would have removed it and taken it home to enjoy.
“What gives people the right to pull that stuff out without contacting the family,” asked the citizen.
Mayor Jim Epley said, “There are no addresses out there on those tombstones. Who am I supposed to contact when I don’t know [who they belong to]?”
Casey Pearson, the Hanson City Clerk, said as the one who handles the paperwork for the plots in the cemetery, she doesn’t have a way to keep up with contact numbers.
“I take the numbers of the people who purchase the deed, and that is as far as I can go with it,” she said.
The Mayor suggested the city do more research into how other cemeteries are being managed and update the current cemetery rules.
“We’ll change our rules and try to get a hold of everybody we can. We will post it out there, and once we change this, we will make it so everyone knows,” he said.
