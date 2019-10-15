More than 30 of Madisonville's first responders were up early Monday morning to serve their community in a way that is a bit different from their normal efforts.
With hammers in hand, volunteers from the Madisonville fire and police departments, along with the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, were at the build site for Nichole Baxter's Habitat for Humanity home.
"Heath Duncan with Habitat reached out to me, probably a month ago, and he asked if we'd be interested, and I said absolutely," Sheriff Matt Sanderson said. "When you get into law enforcement, firefighting, or whatever, it's service to the people, and this is really not much of a difference, honestly."
Some of the first responders hopped right off their shift at work and came straight over to the Baxter house.
"I've got a few that were working last night that are here today," said Sanderson. "Most of the time, when people get into this kind of work, it's because they enjoy helping people, so that's part of it."
Baxter, a single mother, has been working with Habitat longer than most to receive her home. Monday, she worked alongside volunteers.
"I'm very excited," said Baxter. "It's been three years, and it's finally here."
Each section of the house that was put in place Monday had quotes and words of encouragement signed with colorful markers.
"I like the one that said, 'Me and my home will serve the Lord,' " said Baxter. "There are all kinds of different quotes from kids who wrote them."
Typically, it is an 18-month to two-year process for most families from the beginning of classes on financial training, to insurance classes, to basic home maintenance, said Duncan.
Baxter happened to be part of a group of 10 families Habitat chose in the area to work with almost three years ago.
"She was at the bottom of the list, and it's taken a little while to get to her; it's been a little longer for her than normal," said Duncan. "This part (raising the walls) all happens pretty quickly; we'll probably finish her home by the first of the year or Valentine's."
Since beginning Baxter's build, Duncan said work has been steady and has featured a diverse group of volunteers, including a group of students that were onsite last week during their fall break away from class.
"We've had a group of students from Western Kentucky University, Carhartt was here and now all of the first responders today," he said. "First United Bank will be here this week, Cole and Durham Insurance will also be here this week. All of the Edward Jones agents will be here on Saturday. Next week, The Woman's Club is sponsoring two days, and they'll be here Friday and Saturday next week."
Getting all of the walls up for the house was Monday's goal, said Duncan.
"We probably will, we're doing pretty well, we've got two more hours," he said because the first responders finished at noon. "Sometimes we work all day; sometimes we don't. It's hard because they're all first responders — it's tough to get the scheduling in. Next year, we might divide this into two days because we've had such a good turnout."
