The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Kevin Dewayne Johnson, was charged, March 1, 2023, for public intoxication excluding alcohol, possession of marijuana and illegal possession of legend drugs.
Updated: March 3, 2023 @ 2:59 am
Roger A. Gibson, was charged, March 1, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Patrick T. Bean, was charged, March 1, 2023, for driving on a DUI suspended license in the first offense and improper equipment.
Calvin Neal Hill, was charged, March 1, 2023, for failure to appear in court.
Allen Roberts Fields, was charged, March 1, 2023, for serving parole on violation warrant.
Jonathan Ray Hohimer, was charged, March 1, 2023, for assault in the fourth degree dating violence and strangulation in the second degree, no visible injury.
Elijah C. Witherspoon, was charged, March 2, 2023, for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and disregarding a traffic light.
