An assortment of state and national races were decided during Tuesday’s general election, including selected who would represent Hopkins County’s interests at the state capital in Frankfort.
Current Hopkins County Attorney Byron Hobgood (D) faced former Madisonville Police Chief Wade Williams (R) to decide the fate of the newly created 4th District State Representative seat, which will unify the county under one single representative for the first time in many years.
Williams claimed victory in the race, collecting 71.96% of the vote to win 10,624 tp 4,140.
For state senate, a pair of Henderson-natives were running for the right to represent the newly aligned 4th Senatorial District. Incumbent Robby Mills (R) faced Bruce Pritchett (D).
The senate district includes not just Hopkins County, but Henderson, Union and Webster counties as well. With 72% of all precincts in the four-county region reporting at press time, Mills had a 10,516 to 4,089 lead in the race.
In congressional races, at press time, incumbent senator Rand Paul (R) held a 126,725 to 102,439 lead over Charles Booker (D), while representative James Comer (R) led Jimmy Ausbrooks 21,789 to 6,633.
