Back for its second year, The Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission (HCTCC) is excited to bring back the “Great Restaurant Race,” which helps to encourage members of the community to eat local.
This event celebrates restaurants by enticing residents and visitors to experience a culinary competition right here in Hopkins County.
The competition is simple. Pick and dine at 10 different restaurants in Hopkins County between March 6 and April 2, 2023, save your receipts, and follow the link posted on the HCTCC Facebook Page. Upon completion you will be entered to win a $500 grand prize package.
“The first Great Restaurant Race held in 2022 was a huge success,” Colbi Ferguson, Director of Communications for HCTCC said. “Last year the race featured 84 eligible restaurants, and of those, 72 restaurants were represented in the entries. We would love to see every restaurant represented this year.”
According to HCTCC, one grand prize winner will be selected and receive the grand prize package. Additional winners will be chosen to win other prizes including local restaurant gift cards and Chamber Checks.
“Hopkins County has over 80 restaurants, from unique local diners to familiar franchises,” Ferguson said. “Food and beverage is consecutively the top spending category for visitors in Kentucky, according to Kentucky Tourism’s yearly economic impact study,” said Ferguson. “Dining is big business for travelers, and we have great dining options here in Hopkins County.”
Submitted receipts must be the original receipt provided by the restaurant and must include the location, date of purchase, and the total amount. Receipts must be dated on or after March 6, 2023, to be eligible. Purchase is required, although there is no minimum purchase amount. Carry-out, dine-in, drive-thru, and curbside are all accepted. Receipts must be from different restaurants. Only one person per household is eligible to enter. Each receipt must be unique and cannot be duplicated for multiple entries. Restaurants must be located in Hopkins County.
