TRP offering care for those struggling with mental health issues

In the basement of the Mountain Comprehensive Care Center off North Main Street in Madisonville resides a program whose impact runs deep within its clientele.
For the last three years, the Therapeutic Rehabilitation Program (TRP) helps its clients recovery and cope with severe mental illnesses.
see care/page a4
"We serve clients in the community who have a severe mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depression, schizoaffective disorder," said TRP's Program Manager Karen Hober. "We teach daily living skills. We teach things like laundry skills, we cook a full lunch every day. We're here from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and we're open Monday through Friday."
Without programs like TRP, Hober said clients wouldn't have a place to create a community.
"If they don't have this community, they are sitting at home depressed," she said. "Some of them crying or smoking all day, not taking their medication, not taking their showers and things like that. They decompensate, and some of them are isolated. "This is a place for them to come where they feel accepted."
Daily meetings and moments of reflection and meditation during the program help to create that sense of community and comfort.
"This place keeps me going," said member Jackie Sherman. "This is my second home. I don't know what I would do. Before now, I was in a dark, deep hole. All I did was wear black, and I wouldn't get out of my house for nothing, and when they opened this, oh, I was just so happy, I was crying."
Sherman's happiness exuded most when she talked about the facilitators and how much they meant to her.
"The most wonderful people are here," she said. "And, I love them all the same. I pick on Karen a lot though, it's so fun. If it wasn't for this place, I don't know where I would be. I'm stronger now than I ever been. All the credit, all of it, goes to TRP."
A new addition to the staff's team is Peer Support Specialist Ashley Hickey. To be the peer support specialist, Hickey said she had to have the proper qualifications.
"You needed to have a mental illness of your own; you needed to be in recovery. I've been diagnosed with major depressive disorder and anxiety and have been fighting it since I was 13 years old. I'm now in my 30s," she said. "I had been in recovery for about five years."
Her position allows her to come in and relate to clients in a different way than the mental health professionals at the program.
"That's very helpful. Clients come to me, and they're like my anxiety is doing this, or my depression is doing this, and they ask what can I do to help them," Hickey said. "We do groups on social skill; we do groups on self-care and self-esteem to try to build all of that because it's going to help with their healing and getting to a better place in their minds."
Hickey said she is excited to come to work.
"I love what I'm doing. I love my clients, they're amazing," she said. "My qualification was experience, and as much as I hated it growing up and everything I went through. It was hard, but it got me here, and it's awesome."
Potential clients can set up an appointment with one of the program's therapists, who will do an intake and get the client into the program's system. If the therapist sees a need for TRP, they will refer them to the program, said Hober.
"Baptist Health refers to us, doctors refer to us, so it's not just in-house," she said. "In the last three years, we've come so far."
Mountain Comprehensive Care Center is located at 240 East Ayr Parkway. For more information, call 270-825-0414.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.