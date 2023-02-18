The State of the Cities and County event is only a few weeks away, and the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce still has tickets available.
Chamber President Lisa Miller said they still have individual and table tickets available.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
The State of the Cities and County event is only a few weeks away, and the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce still has tickets available.
Chamber President Lisa Miller said they still have individual and table tickets available.
“We are counting down the days to the largest political event that we do,” she said.
They have invited Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield, Jr., Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton, and all the other mayors of the towns in Hopkins County. She said the ones who have confirmed so far are Dawson Springs Mayor Jenny Sewell, Earlington Mayor Albert Jackson and Mortons Gap Mayor Chris Phelps.
“We have extended an invitation to the other five but have not heard back from them yet,” said Miller.
Jason Vincent, the executive director of the Pennyrile Area Development District, will be moderating the panel of mayors from the surrounding towns, while Dana Brown, the executive director of the Ballard Center, will be out in the audience with a microphone to get questions from the audience.
Miller said once the panel of mayors is complete, the audience will hear an update from the county judge-executive, then the Madisonville Mayor will wrap up the event.
“They will hear about a lot of the behind the scene things,” she said. “They will hear a report of things that have happened that includes things that are exciting and things that are challenging.”
She said the audience will probably hear about how the city and county have worked together in the past year.
“We are very fortunate to have a mayor and judge-executive that work so well together,” said Miller. “I think they will hear a little about that and the future.”
She said they usually expect between 200-250 people to attend.
The State of the Cities and County will be from 7:30-9 a.m. on Thursday, March 2 at the Ballard Convention Center. The doors will open around 7:15 a.m. to allow people to get checked in.
It is presented by First United Bank and Trust Company and the Madisonville Community College.
Individual tickets are $20 per person for Chamber members and $50 per person for non-members. The cost for a table is $300, and it seats eight. The ticket price covers the breakfast catered by Catering and Creations.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.