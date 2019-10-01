Wyatt Whitaker Memorial B-ball Court

At the dedication and ribbon cutting at the new Wyatt Whitaker Memorial Basketball Pourt in White Plains, Commissioner Tony Williams, Mayor Josh Slaton, City Clerk Krista Greer, Commissioner Ben Almon and Commissioner Dave Duncan stood for the ceremonial cutting. The new basketball court has taken almost three years to complete. Not only did the city receive grant funding – but it also received a number of donations from local residents and businesses. According to Slaton, during the dedication, he said that three years ago Whitaker passed away and that his father, Ricky Whitaker, said that it was Wyatt's dream to build a basketball court fit for the community.

 Brandon Buchanan

Basketball court dedication

