Madisonville Police performed a traffic stop Thursday afternoon on I-69 after officers allege they witnessed a vehicle make a dangerous lane change upon spotting a patrol car parked in the median.
After what officers describe as “an abnormal amount of time to yield”. the driver pulled to the shoulder and police made contact, reporting that they immediately smelled the odor of marijuana.
Behind the wheel of vehicle was Robert Kyle Woodring, 33 of Columbus, Georgia. Police say he advised them that he was in possession of a “personal amount” of marijuana and that he was a convicted felon, which was also verified through dispatch.
While searching the vehicle, officers also located a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun which had been listed as stolen in the state of Alabama. Police say that Woodring admitted to buying the firearm six months ago from an unknown man.
Woodring was arrested and charged with following a vehicle too closely, receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was transported to the Hopkins County Detention Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.