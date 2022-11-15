During last night’s Madisonville Regional Airport Board Meeting, members and engineers shared that the punch list and final walk-thru inspections indicate that the taxi way and runway overlay projects are nearly finished.
“The apron and taxi way projects are basically complete now,” Scott Rice, Engineer for Garver USA shared. “There are a few minor items and the temporary fencing that is still up, but once that is taken down and a few repairs have been done, the project will be completed.”
Other than a few small pieces that need to be finished, and the permanent markings on the runway which should be done next week as the weather is looking to be favorable, the airport will be back for business looking better than ever.
In other meeting news, the airport location identifier which has been in the process of being changed for months now, will no longer move forward.
According to Madisonville Regional Airport Manager, Emily Herron, the initial reason to change the airport’s identifier was to avoid or eliminate confusion for those trying to find the airport, however, the FAA either rejected the suggested identifier letters, or they provided letters that were even more unclear than the current identifier.
An airport location identifier is a symbolic representation for the name and the location of the airport, and is used for air traffic control facilities to be able to find the exact airport. The identifier is a unique three-letter code which is used to identify each airport.
Herron along with Airport Chair Jimmy Riddle, chose to go ahead and keep the identifier as is, for now. This is something that can be revisited in the future if the Board so chooses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.