During last night’s Madisonville Regional Airport Board Meeting, members and engineers shared that the punch list and final walk-thru inspections indicate that the taxi way and runway overlay projects are nearly finished.

“The apron and taxi way projects are basically complete now,” Scott Rice, Engineer for Garver USA shared. “There are a few minor items and the temporary fencing that is still up, but once that is taken down and a few repairs have been done, the project will be completed.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.