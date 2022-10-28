Wanting to decorate your yard this Christmas but don’t have the time to get it done? One area business might be able to help you out.
Madisonville native, Tucker Ramage, started his Christmas lighting business, last year in order to serve the community and help bring holiday cheer to town in way of festive lighting.
This year, Ramage and his team are back, and even bigger than last. Now known as Dynasty Lighting and Outdoors, the small Madisonville business has expanded to Bowling Green and is excited to expand their reach and continue to serve.
“We have about 40 returning customers,” owner, Tucker Ramage said. “I am beyond excited to announce that I have become full owner of this Christmas light business, hence the name change since last year. We are already off to a great start this year with re-installs scheduled as early as October 24. We even had a few customers who requested Halloween and Fourth of July lighting earlier in the year! Not only have we added year-round holiday lighting to our services, but we were able to provide lighting for a Baptist Health Event this year called ‘The Banger in the Hangar.’”
The Banger in the Hangar was an event hosted by Baptist Health at the Madisonville Regional Airport in the airplane hangar. The event celebrated and recognized some of the top sponsors for the hospital in Madisonville.
“It was amazing how we were able to transform a dusty airplane hangar into a beautiful, very classy area with the warm white lights combined with their other decorations.”
According to Ramage, in 2021, his team was able to to decorate 40 homes with lights, with three customers opting for year round holiday lighting.
“The entire team is proud to turn Madisonville and the surrounding areas into a town known for its Christmas spirit. We want to be able to drive down any street here in town and see beautiful Christmas lights on their roof. It’s always exciting to see the work you’ve done for people.”
If you are looking to get your home or business ready for the holiday season be sure to reach out to Dynasty Lighting Outdoors via Facebook or phone, 270-339-2977.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.