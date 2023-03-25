Residents of Saint Charles are the latest in Hopkins County to get the opportunity to sign up for the county’s RAVE Alert System, after the city signed an interlocal agreement with the Fiscal Court earlier this week.
They will join with residents of Earlington and Dawson Springs, who were the first city councils to sign on when the court voted earlier this year to make the system available to all of the cities in the county.
RAVE is a mass alert system that allows the county to send alerts and notifications to residents via text or automated call in the event of emergencies.
Hopkins County’s emergency dispatchers will gather the necessary information and push out an alert to the affected area. Alerts can be sent out countywide to everyone who has opted-in to the system, or to a specific area or neighborhood for more localized events. The alerts can include notifications about severe weather, safety, health, utility disruptions and major traffic incidents.
The county pays $9,500 annually for the service.
When the Fiscal Court renewed their contract with RAVE in 2020 for three years, the system had 15,725 landlines and 2,223 other devices (including cellphones) in Hopkins County subscribed to the service. These include just the mobile phones, households and businesses in the county not located within city limits of any community.
The RAVE system is free for anyone who lives or works in Hopkins County, although specific alerts will be issued only for participating areas. Madisonville, which already has its own version of the system, is not a part of the county alert system.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.