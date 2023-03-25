Residents of Saint Charles are the latest in Hopkins County to get the opportunity to sign up for the county’s RAVE Alert System, after the city signed an interlocal agreement with the Fiscal Court earlier this week.

They will join with residents of Earlington and Dawson Springs, who were the first city councils to sign on when the court voted earlier this year to make the system available to all of the cities in the county.

