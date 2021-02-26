The Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation and Kentucky Movers and Makers have announced a shopping opportunity this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the group’s 130 North Seminary Street location in Madisonville.
Maker Saturday is a free event held the fourth Saturday of each month that highlights locally made, handcrafted items curated by its members.
“At Maker Saturday, customers can find perfect one-of-a-kind gifts, metal sculptures, handmade cutting boards, phone stands, custom ink pens, craft kits, knit hats and more,” said Melanie Tapp, the Business Relationship Director for the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation in a news release. “Vendors each accept different types of payment, often including PayPal and Venmo, however customers are encouraged to bring cash as well.”
Tapp added that pop-up retail is becoming more common and creates “a unique shopping experience allowing customers to explore diverse and exciting inventory.”
“We are proud to offer this opportunity to our makers,” said Ray Hagerman, President of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation. “As they build their businesses using the skills and equipment that Kentucky Movers and Makers provides, they can then sell their products. We are strong proponents that secondary jobs or ‘side hustles’ such as these, not only help supplement an income, but help our community to build an ecosystem of entrepreneurs.”
This is the second pop-up event the space has held and masks are required as well as other COVID-19-compliant safety regulations.
