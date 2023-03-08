The monthly Laugh and Learn Series will take place this Thursday morning at the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library at 11 a.m. This month’s topic will focus on rainbows, according to Amanda Dame, Hopkins County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent.

Dame shares that the series has been going great, with an overwhelming response from the community.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.