The monthly Laugh and Learn Series will take place this Thursday morning at the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library at 11 a.m. This month’s topic will focus on rainbows, according to Amanda Dame, Hopkins County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent.
Dame shares that the series has been going great, with an overwhelming response from the community.
“The program continues to grow each month and is expanding to Dawson Springs Branch Library. I would like to in the future host a few sessions on Saturdays. The goal for the program is to continue the rest of the year and extend the program in 2024 if there is still interest. Last month (February) at the Hopkins County-Madisonville Library Public Library there were 21 kids and families. We are so excited the program is growing.”
The craft this Thursday will feature, painted dot rainbows, color matching activities, color tracing to work on fine motor, a coloring sheet for fun and a build by color free play to encourage interacting with others.
The featured snack will be rainbow fruit salad for the children to enjoy.
“We do ask that families sign up by calling the Hopkins County Extension Office at 270-821-3650 or through the QR code so we will have enough supplies for all our friends.”
For more information be sure to call the Extension Office or visit their Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.