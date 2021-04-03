As part of Tree City USA activities, the Madisonville Tree Board held its annual Arbor Day planting event Friday morning at Mahr Park celebrating the planting of two Bald Cypress trees.
The celebration was impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, as previous Arbor Day celebrations have included working with students in planting the trees, which is part of the celebration the board hopes to resume next year.
“Madisonville became a tree city in 1994. Tree City USA is a program that has been around for a long time. It has been around since the 70s. It really took off when President George H.W. Bush was the president and right now there are 41 cities in Kentucky that are tree cities. The program has really caught on,” said Rich Hane, a board member with the Madisonville Tree Board. “It is to promote the public awareness of what trees can do and the good the trees can do.”
Hane said trees being planted in the city also help increase the quality of life.
“It certainly adds to the beauty of things and there are studies that show the more trees and prettier a place is, there is less crime,” he said. “One of the things I like to push is that companies are much likely to move into an area where the people show concern for the environment and things like parks, nature preserves and arboretums is something that people look for. This program encourages people to take care of what they have.”
Hane said the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 showed the public ways to enjoy the area they live in by going to places like the many parks in the city.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the city recognizes the “hard work” that goes into planting the trees, adding that the board has contributed to increasing park uses throughout the city.
Cotton also offered a challenge to the board.
“Since this is our Arbor Day event, I would like to offer the tree board $5,000 to plant trees in the city,” he said. “If you would be willing to accept that challenge, we would like to extend that offer to you all to identify locations where we need to increase our trees ... and that would be at the board’s discretion.”
The board will have until the end of the fiscal year to use the funding, which is at the end of June.
For more information about the Madisonville Tree Board, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/madisonville treeboard.
