Just when you thought the summer heat might be subsiding, high temps and increased humidity levels have made a reappearance in the region this week as Hopkins County will be under a heat advisory until at least Thursday.
Michael York, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Paducah, said they normally issue a heat advisory when the heat index is anticipated to get above 105 for any period or above 100 for four consecutive days or more.
“In this case, it looks like Monday through Thursday would be a four-day period of heat index getting to 100 or higher,” he said.
According to Hopkins County Schools Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline, when a heat advisory is issued, there are certain Kentucky High School Athletic Association guidelines schools have to follow in an effort to keep students safe.
“There is no doubt that Hopkins County Schools takes the safety of our students as a top priority, so we are going to do everything within our means possible to make our situation as safe as we can,” he said.
Schools track the heat index values daily, and there is an accompanying chart that tells programs what they are allowed to do and not allowed to do, he said.
For example, if the heat index is 95 degrees, then there are mandatory water breaks every 30 minutes for 10 minutes in duration. Cline said on the high end of the spectrum — when the heat index is at 104 degrees or higher — then all outside activity stop.
“When it comes to the heat, these are the standards that are expected of us, but we have programs that if there is even threat of heat, they may make adjustments to their schedules,” he said.
Cline said there are other options when the heat index is high as teams can use cold towels, alter their uniforms by removing unnecessary equipment, or going indoors to cool down for a while. The schools are expected to recheck the temperature and humidity, which contributes to the heat index, every 30 minutes to monitor for any changes.
“When we saw the heat advisory coming, we communicated with all of our schools that have athletic programs that this advisory was in effect coming into this week,” said Cline. “Heat situations are nothing new for us.”
York said the high for today will be in the mid-90s with lows in the 70s, while Thursday will have highs around 94 and lows in the 70s. Today is expected to be sunny, while Thursday will be sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Today and Thursday will have the humidity at around 50%, which is low, but when combined with high temperatures can make the day feel hotter, he said.
“Just because we are about to turn the calendar to September, it does not mean let your guard down as far as the hot weather,” said York, who recommends using common sense safety rules like not spending too much time outdoors, staying hydrated, and staying in the air conditioning when able.
He reminds people to not forget about their outdoor pets, while making sure they have fresh water and shade.
