The Madisonville Regional Airport needs to replace its fuel pump card reader before it becomes obsolete.
The airport currently uses hardware and software from QTPod Fuel Systems for the card reader at its fuel pump. Airport Manager Rick Bevin said during Monday’s regular board meeting the hardware for the system is no longer supported, and if anything breaks, he won’t be able to get parts for repairs.
“The software will be dropped in August,” he said. “If we don’t act, we will not be able to process cards at the pump.”
Bevin said that the cost of the new hardware and software could exceed $17,000.
Kentucky Department of Aviation Deputy Commissioner Brad Schwandt said the state knew this was coming and they have been working on a master agreement with all the airports. He said if the airports take care of their pumps themselves, the state will reimburse them. He noted they have received verbal permission from the transportation secretary’s office, but it’s not guaranteed yet. Currently, they are working a solution to be cost-effective.
“We’re hoping we can help all the airports,” said Schwandt. “We’ve been given the verbal by the secretary’s office, that they would support that because our funds are limited in the next two-years. But this is an initiative that will support us in helping all of you.”
Schwandt said the initiative won’t be able to cover the full cost of the new pumps but will include a sizable portion. He believes somewhere between $13,000 to $15,000 will be covered.
After the manager’s report and the update from KDA, the board introduced the airport’s new engineering firm. Garver Engineering will help shape the airport’s direction and oversee building projects over the next five years. The company is based in Arkansas.
“We look forward to working with y’all. An item I need to get before the board will be the Airport Capital Improvement Projects,” said Senior Project Manager Mark Upchurch.
Over the next week or two, Upchurch said they would have an action plan for the upcoming projects. One of the things he said he likes to do with airports is to understand their mission and purpose.
“Figuring out a mission, what this airport wants to be, and that mission can be anything from serving the community or certain corporations or industry or education,” he said. “Finding what the mission is going to be and then building a program, which could be your capital improvement plan. At Garver, we’re here to be an extension of your staff.”
An item not on the evening’s agenda, which the board discussed during new business was an update on the culvert project, which will help reduce the risk of flooding in the area. In October, plans were made to fix both a county duct, which is downstream of the airport, and a culvert beside the airport’s parking lot.
The airport has had to wait for the county before fixing their own. Board member Mickey Howard said if the airport fixed their’s first it could cause flooding to local houses. The county is set to repair their culvert and is waiting for drier weather, after which the airport’s repairs begin.
The next board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, March 9.
