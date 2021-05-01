After going virtual last summer, the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts will have applications available for the June 2021 in-person Summer Arts Academy starting Monday.
Center Director Brad Downall said having the students back in the building will feel more normal, and the staff are excited to hear the kids’ laughter in the building again.
“Last year, we did the academy, but it was virtual and it was not the same thing,” he said.
The academy will be structured a little differently to take COVID-19 into account with each of the four academies having a maximum of 20 students, he said in a news release.
“What we are going to do is further divide that down during the week into two groups of 10, so there are not many people in the room,” said Downall.
This year, the academy will focus on education and technique, giving the students a strong foundation for the future, he said.
“There will be a final showcase, but the emphasis will be on what the students learn, and not the performance,” said Downall.
The four academies will be divided by whatever grade the student has just completed.
Students will be required to wear masks during the academy, according to Downall. If social distancing can be achieved on the stage, participants will be allowed to perform without masks.
Downall said the showcase attendance will be limited to immediate family members only.
Registration will open on Monday and go through Thursday, May 20, or when the classes reach capacity. Tuition for grades K-5 is $75, and for grades 6-12 it is $150.
Registration forms are available at GlemaCenter.org and on the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts Facebook page. The 2021 Summer Arts Academy Staff features area arts educators Beulah Cannon, Liam Coursey, Natalia Gordon, Jamie Moss and Kellie Parson.
For more registration information, contact Tonya Barnard at 270-824-8650.
