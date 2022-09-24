The Madisonville Fire Department was granted approval during Monday night’s City Council meeting to purchase 22 new automatic chest compression devices.
“When it comes to cardiac arrest patients, every second makes a difference,” Fire Chief John Dunning said. “Sometimes it is difficult for our staff and EMTs to deliver quality chest compressions for a long time until medical personnel arrive. These automatic chest devices can deliver quality, consistent chest compressions for a long period of time.”
Chief Dunning shared that by purchasing 22 that would mean that each department would have an automatic CPR device for them to utilize in case of emergency.
The anticipated cost of these devices is $352,000, however, a state grant was received for $320,000. The remaining balance will be divided between the city of Madisonville and Hopkins County. The city would be responsible for $10,181.85 and the county would be responsible for $21,818.25, which would match the balance of 32,000.
Council members voted, approving and passing this motion to make the purchase.
