Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 11:44 pm
Although work on Hanson City Park started several months ago, the progress has been slow due to supply chain problems.
Felicia Greer, the zoning administrator for the city, said they have reached out to other playground equipment companies.
“We are hoping by reaching out to different [companies] we will be able to add more quickly than having to wait,” she said.
So far, the playground has one play set installed as well as a swing set with four swings. Greer said some of the companies they are talking to are ADA-approved, so they will be able to purchase playground equipment to make the park inclusive for all children.
She said the city has looked at equipment that is sensory based, along with a Merry-Go-Round that sits flat to the ground to make it easier for children in wheelchairs to get on it.
“We plan on adding more swings that will have harnesses on them,” said Greer.
One of the reasons the city has started looking at other companies is that equipment is taking longer to be completed, so they want to see what may be in stock.
“One company told us it was 45-60 weeks out on certain equipment,” said Greer. “We hope to add more playground equipment in early spring, around March or April. It just depends on what we can find that is available.”
Right now, there is no target completion date because the city is waiting for several things to get fixed. She said there have been some flooding issues around the park, so they are waiting for the engineer to determine a solution before the parking lot can be paved.
They have also been waiting for benches and trash receptacles, which have been ordered for several months, but manufacturers can’t get the parts to finish them.
The city is also accepting bids for fencing around the park.
“We want to get the best fencing for the park itself, that way the kids will have a barrier from the road,” said Greer. “There will be a gate to go in.”
She said the City of Hanson turned 150 years old this year, and this park is the first public park the city has had outside of the elementary school playground.
“We want to create a place for children where they can go and play that is not near a main road,” said Greer.
The park will have cameras installed for surveillance and to make sure everything stays secure. The city also adjusted the lighting at the park so it is more focused and, hopefully, it won’t project into nearby residents’ homes.
“We hope it is a great place for the kids once we get everything completed,” said Greer. “It is just frustrating whenever you are waiting for everyone else. I think that is something everyone is dealing with because everything is delayed.”
