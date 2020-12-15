Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Mindy Stewart, 42, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with no registration plates, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Brittany Pabey, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, failure to illuminate headlamps, disregarding stop sign and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Juan Ramirez, 23, of Morganfield, was charged Friday with disregarding stop sign, no operators license and failure to non owner to maintain required insurance.
Matthew Larkins, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking.
Ryan Sanderson, 44, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and careless driving.
Misty Campbell, 43, of Nebo, was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Campbell also was served a warrant for first-degree trafficking in controlled substance.
Jeremy Teague, 47, of Hopkinsville, was charged Friday with contempt of court and failure to appear.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Monday:
Jennifer Adams, 39, of Dawson Springs, was charged Friday, with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription containing substance not in proper container and theft by unlawful taking.
Jesse Cowan, 38, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with probation violation.
Dalton Shadrick, 18, of White Plains, was charged Saturday with two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
Eric Martin, 26, of White Plains, was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
Parvin Gibson, 42, of Sebree, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
