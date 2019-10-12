A man accused of leading police on a long chase in Hopkins County last weekend apparently is still in an Evansville hospital.
Public listings do not show Ronald Willis, 31, at either Deaconess Hospital location. But an employee in the Deaconess medical records office confirmed Willis was admitted Sunday after wrecking a possibly stolen truck in a field.
The employee suggested Friday that Willis might not be publicly listed because he awaits charges in Hopkins County.
Police say Willis began the chase around 2:35 a.m. Sunday after running a stoplight at Island Ford Road and Whittington Drive. A statement said a "low speed pursuit" lasted for 30 minutes, covering about 16 miles.
Police say Willis crashed at Onton Road and Weldon Road. His injuries were serious enough to require a helicopter flight to an Evansville trauma center.
Madisonville police spokesman Major Andrew Rush has said specific charges against Willis will be developed once he moves from a hospital to jail.
