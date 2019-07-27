Harris crowned Miss Preteen Hopkins County 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email The Miss Preteen court is comprosied of, from left to right, First Runner-Up Nataleigh Morck, Winner Madeline Harris, Second Runner-Up Dixie Scott and Miss Congeniality Layne Johnson. Madeline Harris was crowned Miss Preteen 2019 by Miss Preteen 2018 Rylee Russell. Harris will advance to the state pageant level in October. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFlooding causes damage, loss of propertyWhite Plains man flees police with toddler in carTerry Glenn BrownJames D. PhillipsVickie CobleDeborah L. StallardFire destroys Earlington homeGregory HolmesCoal miners discover 300 million-year-old tree fossilLady Storm hope to build Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Today's e-Edition Saturday, July 27, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView Today's Poll What is your favorite part of the Hopkins County Fair? You voted: Rides Food Concerts Pageants 4H Entries Contests Vote View Results Back
