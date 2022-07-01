During Tuesday’s Hopkins County Tourism Board Meeting, Director Tricia Noel shared some very exciting news that will be coming to Hopkins County this August.
Noel sits on the board of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association, and every year this board does a retreat. Different locations were mentioned as to where the 2022 retreat would be, and it was chosen that Madisonville be it.
“The original idea was to host in Mayfield,” Noel said. “I suggested why not come to Hopkins County, and do the retreat here. And so, it was chosen, and voted on, and we got it.”
The board retreat is typically a two day event, usually on a Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Noel.
“Many people on the board want to see Dawson and the tornado damage. So, the first day, we will go to Dawson Springs. We are working with Habitat and getting some volunteers to do some tornado work where they can see the devastation first hand. That night we will host them for dinner, put them up in a hotel, and the next day the retreat will get to work in Madisonville.”
The dates have not been set in stone, but according to Noel it will be mid to end of August. More information on this to come.
