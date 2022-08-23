The Heidi Badgett Fund, through the United Way of the Coalfield, has given grant funding to three youth and human service nonprofit agencies serving Hopkins and Webster counties.
A committee of community volunteers reviewed each application and has awarded a total of $16,500 to Hopkins County Dolly Parton Imagination Library, Eastview Family Resource Program, and the Providence Elementary School.
UWC Executive Director Don Howerton said the Heidi Badgett Committee reviews submitted applications to decide the best use of the funds available each year.
“UWC is honored to serve the Heidi Badgett Foundation and is honored by the dedicated HBF Committee that works to use these funds to build our local communities in Hopkins, Muhlenberg, and Webster Counties,” he said.
This is the second year Eastview and Imagination Library have received money, but the first year Providence Elementary has received money.
Imagination Library will receive $10,000 this year to continue to encourage young children’s success through reading.
The library promotes fostering interaction around book reading, establishing positive attitudes toward reading, and increasing emerging literacy skills. Since 2017, the program has placed books into the hands of 3,496 children and has graduated 1,912 students from Hopkins County.
Eastview Family Resource Program will receive $4,000 to provide food, health, hygiene, and educational needs to the less fortunate children and families.
The program will assist in providing essential things like school supplies, clothing, and snacks or food items. It will also provide a means for them to be able to maintain school work and have the necessary nutritional needs throughout the year.
Providence Elementary, in Webster County, will receive $2,500 to increase access to tutoring for students grades kindergarten through sixth. The money would be used to pay teachers, buy snacks for students, and help with the distribution of materials to parents to assist them with helping their children with math and reading skills.
Their latest data shows that 39.4% of students are on grade level for reading, and in math, they have approximately 42% on grade level.
The goal of the program is to provide at least one teacher per grade for an after-school tutoring program. The program would also include the Family Resource Youth Service Center helping parents with information about how they can help their children and the Providence Public Library having one volunteer attend the tutoring per week with a story time or other related activity.
The Heidi Badgett Fund is a yearly grant organized through United Way of the Coalfield. Interested agencies for next year can contact UWC at 270-821-3170.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.