A Madisonville woman has been arrested in connection to a Saturday morning shooting.
Hopkins County Sheriff Matt Sanderson said Tara Skaggs, 48, was charged Saturday evening around 6:30 p.m. with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Law enforcement responded to a call regarding a shooting at 179 Liberty Church Road in Madisonville around 11 a.m. where they found William Keith Matheny, 66, who appeared to have a single gunshot wound at the base of his neck near his upper chest, according to Sanderson.
Sanderson said Matheny was removed from the residence and was transported to Baptist Health Madisonville where he was “somewhat stabilized” before being flow to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Charles Young said a witness on scene informed deputies that Skaggs was located at the rear part of the residence.
Police gave orders for Skaggs to surrender to police, but no contact was ever made at the residence.
Young said Madisonville Police also assisted at the scene and verified that she had fled the residence.
Around 5 p.m. Saturday, police were notified that a woman matching Skaggs’ description was found on Brown Road. Young said Skaggs was taken into custody by the Kentucky State Police and MPD and transported to Baptist Health Madisonville due to the fact that she had been outside for an extended period of time.
Once she was cleared by the hospital, Skaggs was transported and housed at the Hopkins County Jail where she still remains as of Monday afternoon on a $10,000 cash bond.
Young said detectives are still following up on interviews regarding what led to the altercation between the victim and suspect.
Young said detectives have already interviewed the witness that was at the residence at the time of the shooting and Skaggs, but not Matheny.
Young added that Matheny and Skaggs have previously been in a relationship and had been living at the residence together at different times.
Young said Matheny was in critical condition but stable following the last update he received.
First-degree assault with a deadly weapon is a Class B felony, and if convicted, is punishable for 10 to 20 years, according to Young.
