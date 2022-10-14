Spending time with good friends, good food, and good wine while also raising money for a good cause inspired the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce to come up with “Uncorked.”
This is the first time the chamber will be hosting a team event that involves drinking wine to raise money. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the First United Bank Plaza on Center Street in downtown Madisonville.
According to Chamber of Commerce President, Lisa Miller, she saw this being done while in Colorado, and she wanted to bring it to Madisonville as a fun and different fundraising event.
“This will be a fun networking event downtown,” she said. “You do not need to be a chamber member or business to enter a team, it can be a group of friends or a family.”
Here’s how it will work. Each team will bring four bottles of wine to the event. Three bottles will be for all participants to sample and the fourth bottle will be a prize for the winning team.
Once your team is assembled you will need to register with the Chamber of Commerce. Submit your entry form and pay the registration fee. You will then choose your wine varieties to enter. Come taste, snack, and vote for your favorite wine and the team with zero taste.
The cost for a team is $10 per member, you must have at least three members per team.
“The winning team gets Chamber Checks and the worst-rated team get shirts that say “I have bad taste in wine”. Any money raised will be from ticket sales and will benefit the Chamber’s Ambassador Program,” said Miller.
Team members must be at least 21 years or older to participate. Please submit wine types that your team will be bringing upon registration, as a variety of different wines is preferred.
For more information or to register, email President@hopkinschamber.com or call 270-821-3435. The deadline is Tuesday, Oct 18.
